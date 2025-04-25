Charity Pump Station project facing engineering challenges – gov’t

-but ‘no evidence of corruption’

The Ministry of Agriculture (MoA) yesterday stated its intention to address what it referred to as “misleading claims” being circulated regarding the Charity Pump Station project in Region Two and emphasised that there is “no evidence of corruption” but rather, engineering challenges it assured, are “swiftly being addressed.”

It also stressed that its position is contrary to the “uninformed and politically charged” statements made by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Ganesh Mahipaul.

The release sought to explain that the aforementioned matter was clarified by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha during a recent sitting of Parliament where he made it clear in response to questions raised by MP Vinceroy Jordan that the original scope of the project had to be changed due to significant erosion along the sea dam. Further, Mahipaul responded by thanking the Minister for the update.