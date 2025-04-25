Cop charged with murder of Linden man

Policeman Philbert Kendall was today charged with the murder of Linden man, Ronaldo Peters on April 7th.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead.

The accused’s counsel, Patrice Henry told the court that Kendall was 45 years old and had served the police force for 26 years.

Peters had allegedly been wanted over rape and the court heard that Kendall ran behind him and shot him in the waist. Peters was then picked up and taken to the Wismar Police Station and then to the Wismar Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The investigation was carried out by the police Office of professional Responsibility and the Regional Security System. Advice was then sought from the Director of Public Prosecutions and a charge instituted.

A protest a day later over Peters’ killing resulted in the fatal shooting of Keon Fogenay by another policeman. That matter is also under investigation. Fogenay’s killing triggered unrest, violence and attacks on infrastructure in Linden.