Domestic violence alarms raised in Wapichan villages

Just 48 hours after the nation was shaken by the murder of three members of the LaCruz family in a horrific domestic violence incident on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, fresh concerns have emerged from Guyana’s hinterland communities, underscoring the systemic gaps in protection and response mechanisms for vulnerable women.

Immaculata Casimero, a community leader and co-founder of the Wapichan Wiizi Women’s Movement based in Aishalton Village, Region Nine, has sounded the alarm on a case of domestic violence in Awarewaunau Village. The complainant, identified as Karen Sam, was reportedly beaten severely by her husband who has since fled the village.

Casimero, who works across 21 Indigenous villages within the Wapichan Territory, told Stabroek News that the case was brought to her attention by a local deputy and relative of the victim. The deputy, upon visiting Karen, found her in a dire state and attempted to initiate medical attention. However, the absence of a doctor or medic in the village prevented the issuance of a medical report.