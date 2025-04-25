Gov’t to invest $8b in 29 bridges linking Regions 8, 9

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance road connectivity in remote regions, government will be investing some $8 billion in reconstructing 29 concrete bridges from Monkey Mountain in Region Eight to Karasabai in Region Nine to make connectivity easier for commuters.

This was announced by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, last Saturday during the commissioning of 45 bridges totalling over $7.7 billion that will be connecting Lethem and Linden, a Department of Public Information (DPI) release informed yesterday.

The Minister stated that the government will undertake “the massive and strategic” project to provide a seamless and smooth link between Regions Eight and Nine. “We have gone out to bids for the 29 bridges that exist between Karasabai and Monkey Mountain,” he disclosed, while pointing out that after the project is completed, residents no longer have to worry about travelling for hours or taking additional detours to reach their destinations.