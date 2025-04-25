Police mishandling of missing girl at Tuschen encouraged disorder – GHRA

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) is gravely concerned about the conduct and competence of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in the disappearance and eventual death of 11-year old Adrianna Younge in Tuschen.

In a release, the GHRA recounted that the child was found in the hotel pool at around 10.00 am yesterday despite the pool having been searched several times since she disappeared in mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Drawing a parallel with the recent deaths in Linden, the Association pointed out that the East Bank of Essequibo was yesterday in an uproar over the GPF’s handling of the death of the 11-year old and expressed concern at the manner in which police once again alienated an angry crowd of villagers by attempting to allay fears by spreading an as yet unsubstantiated account, of having identified the child in CCTV footage entering a vehicle some distance from the hotel. This of course contradicts the version of the girl’s grandmother who had earlier checked CCTV footage as soon as she realized the child was missing.