Region Three commander reassigned following death of Adrianna Younge

A release this evening from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken has announced the reassigning of the Region Three Police Commander Khalid Mandall in the wake of the furore over the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

Mandall thas now been assigned to Regional Division #4B. Assistant Commissioner, Mahindra Siewnarine has been posted to Regional Division #3 as Commander.

The release also said that thus far the investigators have contacted and questioned a number of individuals, including the proprietor of Double Day Hotel and Bar and his employees. A number of police ranks of Regional Division #3 were also questioned.

Additionally, a security guard attached to the hotel and a swimming instructor were interviewed by detectives.

At this juncture, the investigators are still interviewing persons who can assist with the investigations, the release said.

“It is significant to note that the Guyana Police Force is also awaiting the arrival of another independent pathologist who was identified by family members of the deceased to perform the post-mortem examination”, the release added. The family of Adrianna had objected to the government’s choice of pathologist.

The release noted that the post-mortem examination is important to confirm the cause of death of the girl.