‘She tried to get away’… family friend speaks out after triple murder-suicide

Following the brutal killing of a mother and her two daughters on Wednesday night, a close friend of Maline LaCruz says her death was a tragedy long in the making, one that could have been prevented had the system taken domestic violence more seriously.

Maline, 25, was gunned down alongside her mother, 50-year-old Waveney LaCruz, and her 16-year-old sister Sueann LaCruz on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Her brother, 23-year-old Seon LaCruz, survived the attack but remains hospitalised after sustaining gunshot wounds to his shoulder and jaw.

The shooter, identified as Parmanand Ramdehol — Maline’s reputed husband and father of two of her children – later took his own life.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek News, Dawn Sampson, a close family friend who lived near the LaCruz family for over two decades, described a troubled relationship between Maline and Ramdehol, marked by jealousy, control and violence.