Tuschen erupts after body of missing girl found in pool

-hotel, owner’s residence set afire

-police admit errors in original statement

-President order probe of circumstances

Following the discovery of the body of missing 11-year-old Adrianna Younge in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen yesterday morning, incensed villagers torched the edifice and the residence of the owners as police watched on helplessly and looters carted off goods.

Anger was fuelled yesterday by a police statement the day before that placed the girl outside of the hotel on in a red and black Raum heading towards Vreed-en-Hoop. The police admitted errors in the statement and vowed to investigate them.

President Irfaan Ali later issued a statement promising a full investigation of the circumstances.

“I have asked the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation into all the circumstances surrounding 11-year-old Adrianna Younge. We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so. “Whatever specialized resources are required to determine every aspect of the events and circumstances will be provided.

“Additionally, I have asked that the police explain, in detail, every action taken since the matter was reported.

“Like the rest of the country, I stand with this family at this time of extreme grief”.

Adrianna was reported missing by her family around 1 pm on Wednesday, shortly after they realised she was not among them during what was intended to be a family outing at the East Bank Essequibo hotel’s poolside. The girl, who had recently completed the National Grade Six Assessment and was eagerly awaiting her placement results, never returned to her loved ones.

Efforts by the family to secure help from the hotel’s management in searching for Adrianna were reportedly met with resistance. According to multiple eyewitnesses, hotel owners Bhojnarine Bhola and Maya Sukhraj Bhola allegedly refused the family further access to the building, even as their pleas grew increasingly desperate.

The situation escalated around 10:44 am on Thursday, when persons present at the scene noticed a police officer tossing an unidentified object into the hotel’s pool. The act sparked suspicion and anger among the onlookers, many of whom had been assisting in the search. Moments later, Adrianna’s body was retrieved from the same pool – a discovery that intensified suspicions of foul play.

Witnesses claim the police at the scene were behaving suspiciously, and some alleged that the body only became visible after officials mentioned bringing in sniffer dogs to aid the investigation. This revelation further fuelled speculation among the gathered crowd that Adriana’s body may have been deliberately concealed.

Outrage erupted immediately. In a surge of anger and grief, members of the public stormed the hotel, setting parts of the building ablaze and looting items including mattresses, beverages, snacks, and other goods. Despite the presence of law enforcement, the destruction continued, driven by frustration and demands for justice for the young girl whose death remains shrouded in unanswered questions.

Adrianna’s parents, Amecia Simon and Sobrien Younge, are now calling for a full investigation into their daughter’s death and are demanding accountability. “We just want justice for our baby,” Simon was heard crying, as the crowd echoed her calls for transparency and truth.

As anger continued to boil over, protestors turned their attention to the Bhola residence in Vergenoegen. The couple’s two-storey home was stormed and set on fire, with the upper level completely destroyed and the lower level suffering significant damage.

By late afternoon, the situation had descended into near chaos. Flames raged and looting persisted, as more people joined the calls for justice and accountability in Adriana’s tragic and suspicious death.

Authorities have yet to issue a formal statement clarifying the timeline of events, the cause of Adrianna’s death, or the actions of police officers present at the scene.

Before the discovery of the body, Minister of Human Services Dr Vindhya Persaud was on the scene offering assurances that everything possible would be done to find her. By this time, tyres were already being burnt on the road by agitated villagers and smoke swirled in the area.

Family members and residents explained that what had angered them and caused them to protest was the fact that they, along with residents, family members and police searched the hotel including some rooms and the pool area and did not find Adrianna until yesterday morning. Added to this was the contradictory statement from the police.

Family members said that since they learnt Adrianna was missing, they inquired from the receptionists at the hotel about her disappearance but were ignored. Added to this, the police on Wednesday had issued a statement saying that based on camera footage reviewed by them, not at the hotel, but a neighbour’s home, Adrianna entered a red and black Toyota Raum car – PSS 4684 – which drove off in an easterly direction heading towards Vreed-en-Hoop.

The family and residents had refuted that statement and suspected foul play since they were adamant that Adrianna was in the hotel all along but the police were not cooperative, instead they told them to go home which they did not do. They were however, vindicated when the body was discovered in the hotel pool.

Adrianna’s father, Subrian Younge, told reporters, “ I said clear the road and when the commander come y’all will get a play in it… I walk off this road and go in back deh [hotel], everybody starts rushing to the pool. I sit by the light post. People said look this lil girl in this pool. When I heard that de lil girl in there, I jumped up from there and I jumped over the fence. I run and plunged in de pool… my pants is wet up to now. When everybody stand up watching my daughter, I is de man who go and hold my daughter and pull she out from that pool. Fuh know it has four or five staff inside there because I stand up deh whole night [Wednesday night] and I see people inside deh whole night in activities; people moving. I ask the people off of my own. I said ‘officers, is it not a crime scene.’ This place close since yesterday [Wednesday] at 2 o’clock when this girl went missing. The police were here at the moment, the CID. The CID turned and tell me ‘If I lock up this place [hotel] here bai, I might get to go and work bus with you.’ That was the words to me. I’m a mini bus conductor. I watched the police and I laughed.”

When asked by reporters how many times prior to his finding his daughter’s body, was the pool searched, Subrian Younge related that it was when his family realised his daughter was not around. He explained that they first searched the pool. He said his mom then call him and informed him that, “Subrian, we not finding AJ. They want to know if she come home. I said no, Adrianna is not at home, I’m at home. So, at the moment I was in my bare boxers, I sit down in my chair and pick of my pants and left home and when I reached her for about 2:30 (Wednesday)… since I reached here, my mother told me, she go to the person [receptionist] and ask them, if they see anybody like this lil girl… it had three persons at the desk… she said when she go to these three person at the desk and ask them, each and every one of them had a smile on their face like something is funny… I didn’t go duh place [hotel] yet… I stand up deh… watching at the lumber yard to see how I can get a camera to show if me daughter came out from this place because she went in…We get a video from the blue house over there almost 6 o’clock yesterday afternoon [Wednesday]. Deh is when the people them come home, the police go and check their camera. When it starts from 6pm, it must be done till 9pm. The police turn and tell me they get some camera that shows some black and red Raum with PSS 4684. And, this vehicle belongs to Parfaite Harmonie…”

“I leave my family and went to Parfaite Harmonie, me and this soldier [friend] alone. I drive all around Parfaite, I even went to the station to make a report… I leave there and reach back here [Tuschen] about 11pm [Wednesday] or just after 11pm [Wednesday], my family turn and tell me that the police come here and tell them come off the road and go home; don’t stand up in front of people place go home… now me now believe in my belly, this is my pickney [child], I mek she. I know she since she was a baby, I never go away and left she… I seh me daughter deh in here. Them people [police] try to convince me now. Them people start telling me. When they reach here [Wednesday]…11:30pm going after 12 o’clock time, we had two jeep load of police with the officer in charge. The officer in charge is the one I asked, ‘Boss, why y’all didn’t arrest this man [owner of hotel] up to now, me daughter missing almost 12 hours now and this man riding up and down freely and this man walking in freely up to now.’ I seh this place supposes to close down. This place is a crime scene and the officer turn and said ‘Ok. We go arrest this man.’ De officer arrests this man and put him in the jeep (police), the jeep drives off and go to Leonora [police station]. I was standing with the officer. I didn’t leave him. I talking to the officer. The officer turns and tell me that the people want y’all search the place. That is 12 o’clcok last night [Wednesday]. What I’m saying is that two o’clock yesterday(Wednesday) or 1:30 pm when this girl went missing yesterday and while people [family] go and tell the manager and who working there(hotel) that we have a child missing”, he said..

After the body was discovered, an angry crowd of over 60 persons including residents and family members burned tyres on the road, disrupting the flow of traffic and then invaded the hotel premises to burn anything in sight. Thick black smoke emanated from the area making it impossible for vehicles and residents to see. The police ranks present were unable to calm the angry crowd.

At about 11:49 hours yesterday, persons from the crowd including family members were heard screaming “Burn the [hotel owner] house down,” as they headed in their numbers to Vergenoegen where the hotel owner’s two-storey home was located.

The home later went up in flames with thick smoke emanating. The fire service arrived on the scene around 12.26 hours and were able to contain the fire from spreading to a neighbouring house. However, some onlookers tried to prevent firefighters from quelling the flames, shouting, “Let the house burn, soak this home [the home next door] over here. Y’all cruel, let the house burn. They wicked.”

When Stabroek News arrived back at the hotel after the fire service had put the fire out in Vergenoegen, residents were dismantling and breaking the businessman’s hotel. Persons were seen removing chairs, mattresses, beverages, blankets, chairs and breaking bottles.

One of Adrianna’s cousins, Wendy Stuart of Vergenoegen told this newspaper that the grandmother, aunt and Adrianna’s two siblings, a boy six-years-old and girl eight-years-old, went to the Double Day Hotel on Wednesday to swim. When they arrived at the hotel, the grandmother gave Adrianna money to buy a head band. She added that all of the siblings were swimming and the little boy went to his grandmother and told her he was hungry so she took out food for her three siblings and told the boy to call his sister to which he replied that he couldn’t find her. That was when the grandmother realised she was missing and asked the receptionists who were mocking her and laughing at her, telling her that they didn’t see any little girl.

Stuart said the grandmother then ran out to the pool to check for granddaughter and didn’t see her, she then ran back to the receptionist and asked her to run the camera and was told the camera was not working. Then she went over to the neighbour’s house located opposite the hotel and had to wait until 5:30 in the afternoon for the neighbour’s daughter to come home and examine the footage.

When she returned to the hotel, she saw the owner of the hotel and inquired about the camera but again was told that the camera was not working. She then went to the Tuschen police outpost and came back with police. She added that the police searched a couple of rooms but some of the rooms were locked so they didn’t search all the rooms.

Due to several complaints about the incorrect statement it previously put out, the police yesterday released another statement.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday visited the family and offered her condolences and assistance. However, the crowd was not so welcoming as they shouted, “The police are not doing their jobs. We don’t want you here. We don’t want your money…”

The statement issued by the Guyana Police Force regarding the incident involving Adrianna Younge

The Guyana Police Force wishes to clarify information previously disseminated regarding an alleged abduction involving 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, which was reported to have occurred on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, between 13:02 hrs and 14:00 hrs at the Double Day Hotel, Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

Following preliminary investigations, it has been determined that certain details contained in the initial statement circulated were inaccurate. As such, the Force is currently reviewing the internal communication processes that led to the release of that statement.

The Guyana Police Force assures that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out to determine every action taken by the police. The circumstances under which inaccurate information was disseminated, including what led to such information, will also be thoroughly examined.

The Divisional Commander and all ranks involved in the preparation and dissemination of the initial report will be interviewed, and appropriate actions will be taken to prevent future occurrences of this nature.

The Guyana Police Force remains committed to maintaining transparency and accuracy in all public communications. We urge members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be provided as soon as credible and verified information becomes available.

The safety and well-being of our citizens, particularly our children, remain a top priority.