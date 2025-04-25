Dear Editor,

Adrianna Young, Maline LaCruz, Waveny LaCruz, and Sueanne LaCruz. These names must weigh heavily on the minds of all Guyanese. These women and girls lost their lives in the past twenty-four hours. According to the police, the unhinged killer of the LaCruz’s had been charged with wounding and using threatening language against one of the victims in the past. All of these deaths were preventable tragedies which accentuate Guyana’s systemic failure to protect its women and girls, oftentimes from violent men and boys. They are not mere statistics or newspaper headline fodder; they were daughters, sisters, mothers, and friends. Their deaths are not isolated incidents but part and parcel of a devastating tsunami of violence that has claimed far too many precious lives.

For too long, we have hesitated, ignored, or offered hollow condolences while femicide and domestic violence continue unchecked. The time for passiveness is over. Guyana must collectively say, “Enough is enough.” We must resolutely take a stand, not just in words, but actively protect the women and girls around us.

Domestic violence and femicide are not private matters. These scourges are national crises. Silence is complicity. Indifference is betrayal of our women and girls. Guyana must stand resolutely against these cancers. Lives depend on it. Faith without works is dead.

In Sorrow and

Solidarity,

Jordon Nelson