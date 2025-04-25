Criticism of Mr. Huang is really a great over-reach

Dear Editor,

There is no doubt that every Guyanese is happy and feels very grateful for the stance that the United States Government has recently taken in regard to Venezuela’s spurious claims on our border and its several acts of aggression lately.

It is most welcome to have the US finally taking a firm position. It is significant too when the history of this unjust claim by Venezuela is considered.

However, the US’ strong support is no reason for us to criticise other countries that have not been as open with their support. More so a country like the People’s Republic of China (PRC) which has proven its friendship with Guyana for several decades.

Many of the landmark projects in our country were made possible by the understanding, friendship and favourable conditions that China has provided to Guyana.

Therefore, the criticism recently on Mr. Huang from the Chinese Embassy is really a great over-reach. When one considers the circumstance in which his comments were made.

Mr. Huang was giving a brief on the results of the Third Plenary Session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) of China. That was the main purpose of his engagement with the press.

The question to him had nothing to do with what Mr. Huang was prepared for. However, he attempted a neutral answer, one which he obviously thought was inoffensive to Guyana and Venezuela.

Taking into consideration that his briefing had nothing to do with the border issue, it was unfortunate that he was so harshly criticised. He was “ambushed” by the question.

Historically China’s position to resolve similar issues is to use peaceful means. Therefore, our use of the International Court of Justice is in line with the approach of the PRC.

In conclusion while we are really thankful for the US position, we must not make the US’ opponent ours. We should try to be friendly with countries and to do our part in promoting peace in our world. Specifically we should pursue close friendship with both China and the US.

Yours faithfully,

Donald Ramotar

Former President