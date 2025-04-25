Rice industry not in crisis—it is in transition to a higher level of productivity and market performance with much help from gov’t

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Agriculture has taken note of letter in the April 24th, 2025 edition of the Stabroek News titled `Ministry failed to make preparations for bumper rice crop’.

Contrary to the writer’s claims, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Guyana Rice Development Board, has always taken proactive steps to ensure the first crop of 2025 was a success. In fact, it should be made abundantly clear that it was these critical interventions and close collaboration with farmers that resulted in the first crop being a bumper crop.

While it is important to highlight challenges, it is equally important to present facts in full context. The Ministry of Agriculture strongly contends that the current narrative underestimates both the resilience of Guyanese rice farmers and the scope of strategic government interventions that continue to sustain and grow this critical sector.

Any claim suggesting that little was done to help the sector fails to acknowledge the undeniable growth trajectory driven by government policy and farmer innovation. In 2024, rice production soared to a historic high of 725,282 tons, surpassing 2023 figures by 71,756 tons.

For 2025, the projected acreage to be cultivated is up by 43,627 acres—a remarkable 10% increase that reflects sustained farmer confidence and government support. National average yields have increased from 35.3 bags/acre in 2021 to 41 bags/acre in 2024, due to better farming practices and the introduction of superior rice varieties. These are not projections based on hopeful assumptions but rather the result of concrete policy, investment in agricultural research, and improved extension services. To ignore these figures in public discourse is to discount the very real strides our country is making in agricultural self-reliance and food security.

While there have been delays at mills on the Essequibo Coast, the Ministry has not taken a back seat on addressing the matter. High-ranking officials like President Dr. Irfaan Ali, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha, have engaged rice farmers, millers, and other stakeholders on several occasions prior to harvesting. These engagements resulted in several meaningful and impactful interventions being developed and implemented throughout the crop. While the millers indicated that they were capable of accommodating all of the paddy set to be harvested, the Government prudently took additional steps.

New markets were sourced in Regions Three and Four to alleviate regional bottlenecks. A purchasing facility at Hampton Court was activated that will facilitate the purchase of approximately 100,000 bags of paddy—an unprecedented intervention that was widely welcomed by farmers.

Furthermore, senior GRDB officers were deployed to every mill to ensure transparency and accountability in purchasing and grading processes. Again, these actions are not reactive—they are part of a broader, proactive policy strategy aimed at shielding farmers from systemic shocks while ensuring sustained income and motivation for future cultivation.

There have been many remarkable accomplishments, not only in rice but in every agriculture-related subsector. Since assuming office, the government has launched three new high-yield rice varieties—GRDB 16, 17 (bio-fortified), and 18, all with yield potentials of 7–9 tons/ha.

The writer also made mention of the sugar industry. While this industry continues to recover from the detrimental conditions it was left in by the previous APNU/AFC government, meaningful investments have been made, positioning the industry to make a remarkable comeback. One major achievement in this regard is the reopening of the Rose Hall Estate. This tremendous achievement has not only positively impacted the production levels but also breathed new life into the village economy and the sugar industry.

The government also collaborated with a group of local investors to commence commercial cultivation of corn and soya. This project has yielded tremendous success as production exploded from 115 acres in 2021 to 12,000 acres in 2024, transforming Guyana into a regional player in feed grain production for the livestock sector.

Apiculture has also seen tremendous growth, with honey production skyrocketing from 2,600 to almost 30,000 gallons, thanks to the provision of 5,000 hives to over 1,300 apiculturists.

Brackish water shrimp farming in Region 6 has grown nearly tenfold, from 112,000 kg in 2021 to over 1.1 million kg in 2024. The Agriculture Innovative and Entrepreneurship Programme (AIEP), which is the brainchild of President Ali, has led to more than 70 per cent of young agriculturists achieving success as agri-business owners. The Ministry has also constructed over 600 shadehouses across the country. This programme has targeted youth, women, and differently-abled persons, allowing them to earn from technologically driven agricultural practices. While in its initial stage, the project only catered to the cultivation of high-value crops such as broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and bell peppers, the AIEP now features agro-processing. Under the previous APNU/AFC government, the agricultural sector experienced stagnation, and high-value and other crops production, including fruits, vegetables, and spices, saw minimal growth. In 2019, for instance, the sector contributed a mere 3% to the GDP, reflecting inadequate policies and lacklustre support for farmers. Furthermore, the absence of substantial investment in technology and training led to suboptimal yields and limited export potential.

In contrast, Minister Mustapha’s tenure has seen a transformative approach. In 2024, the high-value and other crops sector’s contribution to non-oil GDP had surged to 13.6%, a clear indication of progressive policies and robust investment.

Guyana is also home to the largest hydroponics farm in the region. This facility produces more than 40 different varieties of crops with the goal of reducing the importation of certain vegetables to Guyana by 25 percent. Three similar facilities are also in the pipeline.

These achievements highlight the Government’s broader vision—one not limited to seasonal interventions but focused on building a sustainable, diversified, and resilient agriculture sector.

The facts speak for themselves. This Government has made unprecedented investments in the agriculture sector and continues to support farmers through challenges. The rice industry is not in crisis—it is in transition to a higher level of productivity and market performance.

While stakeholder input is welcomed, it must be grounded in reality, guided by data, and focused on building rather than undermining confidence in the sector.

Sincerely,

Janell Cameron

Communications Director