Bennett fifty trumps Mehidy five-for, Zimbabwe edge out Bangladesh

DHAKA, (Reuters) – Opener Brian Bennett hit his second fifty of the match to set up Zimbabwe’s thrilling three-wicket victory in the opening test against Bangladesh in Sylhet on Wednesday.

Chasing 174 for victory, Zimbabwe got off to a strong start with Bennett (54) and Ben Curran (44) adding 95 for the opening stand.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5-50) broke the partnership and triggered a collapse to inject fresh excitement into the low-scoring contest.

The off-spinner, who claimed 5-52 in the first innings, removed both the openers and ran through the Zimbabwe middle order to keep alive Bangladesh’s hopes of an improbable win.

With wickets tumbling at the other end, Wessly Madhevere, who made 19 not out, stepped on the gas and sealed their first test victory in four years with a reverse-swept four off Mehidy.

The second test in Chattogram begins on Monday.