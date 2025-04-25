Gelling Legions take on Barbados Pelicans in new T20 tourney

(Trinidad Express) Trinidad and Tobago Legions skipper Joshua Da Silva says his squad is feeling confident, well-prepared, and excited heading into their first match of the new CPL West Indies Breakout T20 tournament against Barbados Pelicans tonight at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The 7 p.m. Legions/Pelicans clash is the feature match of a double-header at the southern venue. The first game between the Guyana Rainforest Rangers and the Windward Islands Infernos bowls off at 3 p.m. “Preparations were really good,” Da Silva told the Express. “We had the camp over the weekend and also two practice matches—one on Sunday and one on Tuesday. We got some of the guys like Bryan (Charles), Kjorn Ottley, Teshawn (Castro), and other senior guys in the T&T set-up to come in and help with our preparations. That went really well,” he added.

Da Silva is also embracing the responsibility of leading the Legions into uncharted territory.

“It’s a new tournament for everyone in the region, so I guess everyone is going to have a bit of nerves. But I’m really excited to lead in another format and captain Trinidad and Tobago.”

He is also enthusiastic about the concept of the Breakout T20, saying, “I’m excited for this new venture that CPL and Cricket West Indies have brought forward to us. I just want the guys to do the best they can and believe in themselves, which is most important. I have no doubt they are going to get the job done.”

As for the clash against Barbados, Da Silva expects a thrilling contest.

“We are ready for that clash. It’s really exciting. We have a good team and they have a good team, so it will be a good opening match for us.”

He is also confident in the squad’s chemistry, praising how well the players have connected over the past few days. The team is made up of specific age-group players with specific skill-sets.

Ahead of the draft, each team had the opportunity to retain seven cricketers, with a cap of three players aged between 27 and 29. The remaining seven squad members were selected during the draft process, with all draftees required to be 26 years old or younger.

In keeping with the league’s mission to spotlight emerging talent, all selected players must have limited professional experience. Eligibility criteria stipulate that players must have participated in fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than ten international T20s.

Each franchise was also permitted to select two players from outside their home territory. Of the Legions squad Da Silva said: “We are all comfortable with each other in this set-up and everyone is really gelling nicely and doing what they need to do to ensure we get the ball rolling on a positive note.”

He also highlighted the positive integration of overseas players Johann Layne and McKenny Clarke.

“They’ve come into the team and have been really good with all the guys. A few of the guys they knew from before, so it’s been great so far—no concerns going into this first fixture,” Da Silva declared.

T&T Legions squad:

Joshua Da Silva (Captain), Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Crystian Thurton, Navin Bidaisee, Mikkel Govia, Joshua James, Cephas Cooper, Damien Joachim, Shaaron Lewis, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Johann Layne, McKenny Clarke.

Barbados Pelicans squad:

Leniko Boucher, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Zishan Motor, Ramon Simmonds, Junior Sinclair, Demetrius Richards, Shian Brathwaite, Sion Hackett, Nathan Sealy, Amari Goodridge.

Today’s matches:

At Brian Lara Cricket Academy:

Guyana Rainforest Rangers vs Windward Islands Infernos, 3 p.m.

T&T Legions vs Barbados Pelicans, 7 p.m.