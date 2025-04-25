Guyana Boxing Association selects 4-member squad for Curaçao Championship

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has selected a four-member squad to compete in the Curacao Championship, which is slated for May 3rd, as the entity continues its developmental process in exposing the nation’s emerging talents to international competition.
Joshua Tambaran, who captured gold in the 54kg category at this year’s Caribbean Championship in St. Lucia, will headline the squad, which also features his Rose Hall Jammers teammate Roopesh Balgobin (38kg), Madray Junior (36kg) and Aluko Bess.