Guyana Rugby Football Union selects squad for Cayman Islands clash

The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) selected their squad yesterday at the National Park Athletics Training Field to compete in the Rugby Americas North (RAN) International Rugby 15’s Tournament against the Cayman Islands.

The match, which is one of a series of RAN 15’s Tournaments in the Caribbean for the purpose of international ranking, will be staged tomorrow at the National Park Rugby Ground at 2:00pm.

The team which will be coached by Laurence Adonis and Theodore Henry comprises Rondel MacArthur, Makhaya Smith, Vallon Adams, Christian Klass, Kelvin Grant, Jamal Angus, Shawn David, James Osbourne, Michael Edwards, Godfrey Broomes, Lancelot Adonis, Lionel Holder, Michael Barrow, Odida Douglas, Tyrese Prescod, Kevin David, Devin Charles, Adam Yhip, Osbert Robertson, Sean Phillips, Marlon Small, Delmar Headley, Akimo James, and Jermaine Joseph.