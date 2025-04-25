Kishan walkoff puzzles fans as Hyderabad slump to another loss

NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League suffered another blow on Wednesday but even more puzzling was their batter Ishan Kishan’s bizarre self-inflicted dismissal in their defeat at home against the Mumbai Indians.

After Hyderabad lost their Australian opener Travis Head in the second over, Kishan walked out to make one before falling caught behind to Deepak Chahar in the next over. The left-handed batter attempted a leg glance against Chahar and began to walk off even though neither the bowler nor wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton appealed.

Umpire Vinod Seshan was about to signal for a wide but changed it to an ‘out’ signal as Kishan departed.

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya patted Kishan for walking without waiting for umpire’s decision but subsequently Ultra Edge replays showed no spike as proof of any bat-ball contact.

Hyderabad eventually posted a below-par 143-8, which Mumbai chased down with 4.2 overs to spare en route to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

“I think it was one of those brain-fade moments for Ishan Kishan,” former India opener Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz website. “I can understand if a player walks after he has edged the ball. In this case, you have not nicked it and the umpire has not declared you out either – so why walk?” “I don’t know what sound he heard – maybe the glove strap hit something, maybe the bat handle was loose and it creaked. Only Ishan Kishan can tell you what he heard.”

Mumbai rose to number three after their fourth consecutive win but 2016 champions Hyderabad, led by Australia captain Pat Cummins, are now ninth in the 10-team league after six defeats in eight matches.