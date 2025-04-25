Swag Entertainment, Spaniards, Realest Ballerz record wins

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Zone

Swag Entertainment, Spaniards, and Realest Ballerz registered contrasting wins when the Linden edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship commenced on Wednesday evening at the Retrieve Tarmac.

Swag Entertainment dismissed Coomacka United 5-2. Kendolph Lewis recorded a hat-trick which comprised a seventh-minute strike and a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [a goal scored in the final three minutes of the match counts as two] in the 18th minute.

Adding another GG in the 20th minute was Marley Major. For the loser, Ateba Edmunson recorded a GG in the 19th minute.