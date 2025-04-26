200 jobs to be created at No 75 Village BPO Centre – ministry

A business process outsourcing (BPO) company recently expanded its operations into Region Six that will see some 200 jobs being made available.

A Ministry of Finance release yesterday announc-ed that Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, delivered the feature address at the launch ceremony of a job fair and expansion of operations of Centerville Office Support Inc at Number 75 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Centerville Office Sup-port Inc is a leading pro-vider of specialised customer service solutions and officially opened its expanded site office in Berbice while hosting a job fair designed to attract, engage, and recruit new talent from that region. It provides outsourced client support services exclusively to the legal sector and its clientele includes law firms, corporate legal departments, and independent attorneys across North America.

The business offers a wide range of remote support services, including client intake and onboarding, virtual receptionist and phone handling, and legal document preparation and administrative support. The company already has over 300 employees currently working remotely across various parts of Guyana since starting up operations in Guyana two and a half years ago and will now be adding an additional 200 to its workforce.

Singh, who was accompanied by Regional Vice Chairman of Region Six, Zamal Hussain, reiterated government’s commitment to continue to partner with the BPO sector and the wider business community for growth and expansion to allow for economic opportunities.

“President Ali has said on every available opportunity that he and his government are building a Guyana that has economic opportunities for every single citizen of our country and that means opportunities of several types. When we say we want to create opportunities for every single Guyanese person to uplift and improve their lives, we are speaking about education and training, employment, entrepre-neurial or business opportunities. Even if you did not have the opportunity to complete high school through the traditional routes, you don’t have to assume that this means this is the end of the road in terms of uplifting yourself academically, or that you should rule yourself out of the workforce forever.”

The Minister also referred to the Telecom-munications Act which has now allowed three companies to have fibre optic cables across various parts of the country enabling the cost of bandwidth to come down to one tenth of what it was before. This, he noted, has further enabled companies like Centerville and its parent company and shareholders in the United States to come and create jobs for Guyanese people.

Meanwhile, Centerville Office Support Inc Operations Manager, Nalini Locke, who also spoke at the launch stated, “We believe that Berbice holds untapped potential in its workforce – individuals who are capable, committed, and eager to grow. This expansion is part of our long-term strategy to empower regional communities through employment and career development. We are not just looking to fill job vacancies. We are building careers with pathways for advancement, on-the-job training, and performance-based incentives.”

Singh had also recently spoke of the expansion of another company at Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara – VChart – which is expected to create 250 jobs.