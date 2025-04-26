Adrianna’s family hoping North American pathologist will do autopsy

-after rejecting gov’t’s nominee

A North America-based pathologist is expected to arrive in Guyana over the weekend to conduct an autopsy on the body of Adrianna Younge as her family has rejected the Barbadian pathologist that the government had proposed for the task amidst the controversy that has swirled after she was found dead in a Tuschen hotel pool on Thursday.

The post-mortem examination for the 11-year-old Younge was postponed from yesterday to Monday after her family raised concerns over the pathologist proposed by President Irfaan Ali.

Younge was found dead in a pool at Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, on Thursday at about 10:30 am sparking rage and arson. Younge, who was on an outing with relatives at the pool, went missing on Wednesday at about 1 pm. A missing person’s report was then filed by her grandmother.