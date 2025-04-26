AFC ponders if oil spill bill is a political gimmick ahead of elections

The Alliance For Change (AFC) has criticised the government’s move to table the long-anticipated ‘oil spill bill’ in parliament, describing it as a “political gimmick” timed to influence the upcoming general elections.

At the AFC’s press conference yesterday, Dr Vincent Adams, the party’s authority on oil and gas matters, expressed skepticism over the government’s sudden commitment to full liability coverage in the event of an oil spill, calling it a “sudden epiphany of the mind,” especially as his party has been calling for this for years.

The bill, formally titled the “Oil Pollu-tion Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill of 2025” is expected to be tabled next week and reportedly includes provisions for unlimited financial liability on the part of ExxonMobil in the event of an environmental disaster. It creates a modern, comprehensive legal framework to prevent oil spills, strengthen national preparedness, ensure swift and effective responses, and hold those responsible accountable for any resulting damage.