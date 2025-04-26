Anthony hands over four ambulances to Region Nine

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony yesterday handed over four fully equipped ambulances to the Regional Health Officer of Region Nine, Dr Cerdel McWatt, significantly strengthening emergency medical services in the hinterland region.
A release from the Ministry of Health said that the new ambulances, valued at $18 million each, will be strategically deployed in Annai, Karasabai, Sand Creek, and Yupukari. This distribution is aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities, reducing response times, and expanding access to critical care across remote communities.