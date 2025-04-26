Charged with assaulting sister

Sophia labourer, Lennox Kidram, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with assault and displaying threatening behaviour towards his sister.

Lennox pled not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged that on Thursday, April 24, at Lot 29 North Sophia, George-town, Lennox Kidram displayed threatening behaviour towards Pamela Kidram.

It is also alleged that on April 24, at Lot 29 North Sophia, Georgetown, Lennox Kidram unlawfully assaulted Pamela Kidram.

The prosecutor objected to bail, expressing concern for the virtual complai-nant’s safety. The prosecutor argued that it was possible that the accused may interfere with the virtual complainant because they live at the same address.