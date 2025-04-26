Former Region Three police commander sent on leave over Adrianna Younge case, three ranks under close arrest

The police today said that former Region Three Police Commander Khalid Mandall has been sent on leave to facilitate the investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

The announcement from the Office of the Police Commissioner came as the police come under mounting pressure over the handling of the death which has triggered protests and an outpouring of grief.

Last evening, another release from the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken had announced the reassigning of Mandall but nothing about his being sent on leave. It also did not say anything about the close arrest of the three ranks.

Mandall was reassigned to Regional Division #4B. Assistant Commissioner, Mahindra Siewnarine has now been posted to Regional Division #3 as Commander.

The release today from Hicken’s office follows:

The Guyana Police Force wishes to update the public that the probe continues in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death of Adriana Younge.

Thus far, investigators have contacted and questioned the proprietor of Double Day Hotel and Bar and all employees who were present at the establishment on the day of the incident. A number of police ranks of Regional Division #3 were also questioned.

In keeping with the Guyana Police Force’s Standard Operating Procedure, Assistant Commissioner Khalid Mandall, Commander of Regional Division #3, has been sent on administrative leave to facilitate the investigation. Additionally, three other ranks are under close arrest.

At this juncture, the investigators are still interviewing persons who can assist with the investigations.

The family of Adriana has identified a pathologist of their choice, who is expected to arrive in Guyana on Sunday, April 27, to perform the post-mortem examination with the Guyana Police Force’s independent pathologist. The post-mortem examination is a critical aspect of the investigation to confirm the cause of death of Adriana Younge.

Guyana Police Force will provide updates as the investigations unfold.