Gov’t committed to advancing cybersecurity as national priority – PM

As Guyana continues to expand its digital footprint, Prime Minister, Mark Phillips, is urging the public sector and citizens to be aware of cybersecurity threats and to equip themselves with the skills and tools necessary to protect national systems.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at the launching of the Cybersecurity Fair hosted by the National Data Management Authority (NDMA), an Office of the Prime Minister release stated yesterday.

He assured that government is ensuring that citizens have access to the digital infrastructure. “The Government of Guyana has long recognised that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) is not an afterthought; it is a cornerstone of national development. Through strategic investments in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, and e-government services, we are ensuring that every citizen has access to the opportunities of a connected society.”

Phillips cited global data from the World Economic Forum which indicated that cybercrime cost the world economy US$11.5 trillion in 2023—a figure projected to more than double by 2027. He stressed that as Guyana builds out digital services, including e-government platforms and national systems, cybersecurity must remain a cornerstone of the digital transformation agenda.