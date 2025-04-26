Indigenous Peoples enjoy collaborative partnership with gov’t

-Karrau Toshao at UN forum

Indigenous Peoples enjoy a collaborative partnership with government to achieve their sustainable development goals and are not just passive beneficiaries, but active leaders in national planning and decision making concerning their development.

This was the view put forward by Toshao of Karrau Village, Region Seven, Shane Cornelius, at the Thematic dialogue on the financing of Indigenous Peoples’ work and participation across the multilateral and regional system on Day 3 of the 24th Session of the Permanent Forum on Indi-genous Issues held under the theme: “Implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples [UNDRIP] within United Nations Member States and the United Nations system, including identifying good practices and addressing challenges.”

According to a release from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, the Toshao began by stating that in Guyana, Indi-genous Peoples represent about 10 per cent of the population and asserted that the community “enjoys a collaborative partnership with government to achieve our sustainable development goals.” He noted that as a consequence, financing of Indigenous development forms a core part of national policy and proceed to highlight three examples.