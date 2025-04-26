Life-changing surgeries being done at Annai hospital – ministry

For the first time ever, life-changing surgeries are being performed at the newly commissioned Annai District Hospital in Region Nine, the Ministry of Health said yesterday in a release.

Formerly known as the Annai Health Centre, this upgraded facility was officially commissioned yesterday by Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health.

The release said that a dedicated team of specialist doctors from Georgetown will be on site over the next two days, conducting a range of procedures including hernia repairs, cholecystectomies, hysterectomies, appendectomies, bilateral tubal ligations, lump and bump removals, and cesarean sections.

“This milestone represents a major advancement in expanding access to specialised healthcare services within our hinterland communities”, the ministry said.