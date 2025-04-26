Mahaica man charged with Seawall Road murder

Twenty-five-year-old Akeem Blackman of Mahaica appeared yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of Balram Persaud.

It is alleged that on Friday, April 4, at Sea-wall Road, Kingston, Blackman murdered Persaud.

The court heard that on the day in question, Blackman had a disagreement with Persaud and as a result, struck him several times in the head. Persaud was admitted to hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

When questioned by Magistrate Azore, Black-man revealed that he was formerly employed at Sheriff Security Service.

Blackman remains in police custody and the matter was adjourned to June 6.