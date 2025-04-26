Opposition protests outside President’s Office over Adrianna Younge’s killing

A wave of public outrage over the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge reached the steps of the Office of the President yesterday, as members of the parliamentary opposition and supporters of the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity and other members of the public staged a protest at the Vlissengen Road office.

The demonstrators called for accountability, justice, and urgent reform in response to what they described as institutional negligence and systemic failures in the case of Young and seven-year-old Jeremiah Gustave who died months after being struck by a stray bullet. Younge’s body was found on Thursday morning in the pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen on the East Bank of Essequibo almost a full day after she had been reported missing during a family outing.

Among those addressing the media was APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Amanza Walton-Desir, who used the moment to make a broader appeal for justice, invoking the cases of both Younge and Gustave: