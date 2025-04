Julius Cambridge, a 22-year-old from Buxton, East Coast Demerara, who was wanted by the police over the discharging of a loaded firearm with intent to commit murder on Shawn Murroy, also known as Shawney was arrested on Wednesday night.

The police had issued a bulletin earlier in the day for him.

The incident occurred on April 14th, 2025, at Buxton Line Top, East Coast Deme-rara.