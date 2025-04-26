Police sergeant charged with murder of Linden man

Forty-five-year-old Guyana Police Force Sergeant, Philbert Kendall, appeared yesterday before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of Linden man, Ronaldo Peters.

The charge alleges that on April 7, at One Mile, Wismar, Linden, Kendall murdered Peters. It has been alleged that Peters had been wanted by the police in relation to a rape investigation.

The court was told that on the day in question, Kendall loaded his 9mm pistol with 15 rounds and travelled to One Mile in a private mini bus where he observed Peters leaning on a motorcycle at the side of the road. Kendall exited the minibus and pointed the weapon at Peters who then attempted to flee, fearful for his life.