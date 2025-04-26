Protesters in 12-hour standoff outside Leonora Police Station

Death of Adrianna Younge

Protesters demanding justice for 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the pool of the Double Day Hotel on Thursday, clashed with police last night as Tactical Services Unit (TSU) ranks were deployed to clear demonstrators blocking the road at Leonora.

For nearly 12 hours, protesters occupied the roadway outside the Leonora Police Station, assembling from 10 a.m. in a show of solidarity with Younge’s grieving family. Tension simmered throughout the day and escalated late into the night when, at around 9:15 p.m., TSU officers arrived to break up the demonstration.

Earlier, President Irfaan Ali had warned that the protesters would not be allowed to continue blocking the road.

In a brief statement, he said: “There is no way blocking public roads, burning public infrastructure, and inconveniencing citizens will help little Adrianna’s cause or those interested in the truth. These actions are now politically instigated and will not be accepted. They are unlawful and unhelpful and action will be taken.”

Stabroek News yesterday observed officers preparing for deployment earlier in the evening at the Den Amstel Police Station. Upon their arrival at Leonora, several shots were fired into the air. However, it remains unclear whether these were rubber bullets.

Before the officers’ arrival, demonstrators had cooked “shine rice” directly in the middle of the road, using a carahi that remained in place even as officers advanced. Protesters had completed cooking by the time police arrived however, the public road was still blocked.

As the TSU began their advance, shots echoed in the night, and the crowd scattered. Protesters had also ignited piles of garbage further up the road in Stewartville, prompting the deployment to advance to that community. The TSU quickly moved in, advancing in formation as they cleared the area.

SN witnessed the crowd in Stewartville being dispersed with similar tactics. Within minutes, traffic resumed its flow, flanked by a line of TSU ranks maintaining order along the roadside.

It is unclear if any arrests were made during last night’s operations. Authorities have not yet commented on the use of force or the type of ammunition discharged.

Earlier in the afternoon yesterday, following dissent over the police’s handling of the case of the 11-year-old, the Office of the Police Commissioner announced that the Region Three Commander Khalid Mandal was being reassigned. Mandal has now been assigned to Regional Division #4B. Assistant Commissioner, Mahindra Siewnarine has been posted to Regional Division #3 as Commander.

Yesterday’s long protest against the police followed Thursday’s pandemonium where protesters aggrieved at the death of the girl set the Double Day Hotel ablaze. Looters then had a field day, carting off all types of goods from the premises. The arsonists then proceeded to the residence of the hotel owner three streets away and also set that on fire.

The police have been heavily criticised for their lacklustre management of the protest on Thursday and failure to protect property from the arsonists.

The key outstanding questions are whether Younge’s body had been in the pool all of the time, how she died and how she came to have cotton wool in her nostrils.

Anger was fuelled among the protesters on Thursday by a police statement the day before that placed the girl outside of the hotel on in a red and black Raum heading towards Vreed-en-Hoop. The police later admitted errors in the statement and vowed to investigate them.

President Ali on Thursday issued a statement promising a full investigation of the circumstances.

“I have asked the Commissioner of Police to assemble a special team to lead the investigation into all the circumstances surrounding 11-year-old Adrianna Younge. We must uncover the full truth of everything that transpired, and no resource or effort will be spared in doing so. “Whatever specialized resources are required to determine every aspect of the events and circumstances will be provided.

“Additionally, I have asked that the police explain, in detail, every action taken since the matter was reported.

“Like the rest of the country, I stand with this family at this time of extreme grief”.

He also visited the family on Thursday night.

The statement issued by the Guyana Police Force on Thursday clarifying their earlier statement on Wednesday

“The Guyana Police Force wishes to clarify information previously disseminated regarding an alleged abduction involving 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, which was reported to have occurred on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, between 13:02 hrs and 14:00 hrs at the Double Day Hotel, Tuschen Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

“Following preliminary investigations, it has been determined that certain details contained in the initial statement circulated were inaccurate. As such, the Force is currently reviewing the internal communication processes that led to the release of that statement.

“The Guyana Police Force assures that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out to determine every action taken by the police. The circumstances under which inaccurate information was disseminated, including what led to such information, will also be thoroughly examined.

“The Divisional Commander and all ranks involved in the preparation and dissemination of the initial report will be interviewed, and appropriate actions will be taken to prevent future occurrences of this nature.

“The Guyana Police Force remains committed to maintaining transparency and accuracy in all public communications. We urge members of the public to remain calm as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding this incident. Further updates will be provided as soon as credible and verified information becomes available.

“The safety and well-being of our citizens, particularly our children, remain a top priority”.