Renovated health post launched at Aranaputa

The Ministry of Health yesterday recommissioned the rehabilitated health post in Aranaputa, Annai Sub-District, Region Nine.

A release from the Ministry of Health said that the upgraded facility, which underwent major rehabilitation and furnishing, represents a $12.5 million investment aimed at improving health care delivery in the hinterland regions.

The health facility will now provide improved services like general outpatient, maternal child health services and chronic disease management, the release said.

Aranaputa Health Post, one of 62 facilities across the region, previously operated in an outdated structure, the release said. Following extensive consultations and assessments, $10 million was assigned for comprehensive repairs, with an additional $2.5 million invested in high-quality furnishings and equipment.