Women and Gender Equality Commission calls for accountability from law enforcement on Younge, LaCruz deaths

The Women and Gender Equality Commission (WGEC) yesterday called for accountability from law enforcement agencies over the deaths of Adrianna Younge and three females from one family on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

In a statement it said that  like many Guyanese especially mothers, fathers and young people, it shared the sorrow of the family of Younge, a pre-teen who lost her life “under suspicious and the most troubling of circumstances”, during what was supposed to be a fun-filled day out with her family. 

It stated that the accusations and clear mis-direction by officers of the Guyana Police Force are “most worthy of an independent inquiry”.

