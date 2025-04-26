Missing Trinidad taxi driver found shot to death

(Trinidad Guardian) One day after he was reported missing, the body of 46-year-old PH taxi driver Naradh Ragoonanan was found near Dumfries Road, off the SS Erin Road in Debe.

Ragoonanan, who plied the San Fernando to Penal route, left his La Romain home around 9 am on Thursday. He last contacted his daughter around 6.30 pm, telling her he was at the Penal Taxi Stand and would be home shortly. He asked her to be ready to open the front gate.

When he failed to return home and calls to his cellphone went unanswered, his worried relatives contacted the police.

CCTV footage later showed his dark blue Nissan Almera near a school in Debe around 6.40 p.m.

Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader Vallence Rambharat said they were contacted by Ragoonanan’s relatives around 1 am. They told them he had purchased the vehicle recently, and they needed their help to find him. Rambharat said they spotted the body around 2 pm from a vehicle just minutes after they began searching.

It was found 20 feet off the SS Erin Road opposite a drain. The wrists were bound with black rope and there were five gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

“What we decided to do is begin to search the area, and maybe five, ten, or 15 minutes into the search, just driving, we were able to spot the body from a moving vehicle in the Debe area,” Rambharat said.

He said they immediately contacted the police and his family.

Relatives were seen consoling each other at the scene as the body was removed.

The vehicle was found yesterday on Aster Street in Union Hall.