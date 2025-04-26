`Notorious  gangster’ Shumba killed in `shootout’ with Trinidad cops

(Trinidad Guardian) Days after his release from detention under the State of Emergency (SoE), 43-year-old Shumba James, a man labelled by police as a notorious gangster, was killed in an alleged shootout with officers in his hometown of St Mary’s Village, Moruga, yesterday. His friend, 34-year-old Visham Ryan Lochan, was also killed in the incident.

According to police reports, James was seated in the front passenger seat of Lochan’s Nissan Tiida travelling along Moruga Road when the incident happened. South/Central ACP Wayne Mystar said sometime after 10 am, there was a shootout with the police which resulted in both men being fatally wounded.

The police transported the men to the Princes Town District Health Facility, where they were pronounced dead. Mystar offered no further details, only confirming officers recovered two pistols.

However, relatives of both men are claiming the duo was executed.

James, a former state witness in the high-profile case in which his ex-girlfriend was killed by police in 2011, was the first person arrested via a detention order dated January 12 under the recently concluded SoE.

James was also the first person detained under the recent SoE. His arrest was ordered by then-Minister of national Security Fitzgerald Hinds on January 12. A gazetted legal notice said the order was issued as James has been identified as a credible suspect in various illegal activities, including planning targeted killings of individuals assisting the police in their investigations.

The detention was deemed necessary to prevent James from acting in a manner prejudicial to public safety and order.

The SoE was declared on December 30 and ended on April 13.

His father, Frank Gill, yesterday told reporters James had cast his ballot as a special voter in the Moruga/Tableland constituency and was returning home when he was killed.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, which was still cordoned off as the bullet-riddled vehicle was there, Gill claimed the police executed his son.

“They kill him because he votes UNC,” claimed Gill.

Despite his son’s criminal background, Gill described James as a good person and dismissed allegations against him as “talk.” He said he was in his garden yesterday when James’ mother called him, crying as she broke the news.

Gill also claimed that upon arriving at the scene, the police threatened his life.

“They said that I was next, and told me my children were pests,” he said.

Tragically, three of Gill’s other sons were also killed. In 2005, Lester James was killed by police during an alleged shootout in St Mary’s Village, where $3 million worth of cocaine and marijuana was also seized. Two years later, Italo James was shot dead at Simon Trace. Last year, another son, Oba Gill, was shot to death in Moruga. Gill himself was charged with the murder, though he was acquitted in 2018.

Shumba James had been a key witness in the State’s failed case against six police officers accused in the 2011 fatal shooting of his girlfriend Alana Duncan, and her two friends, Abigail Johnson and Kerron “Fingers” Eccles, in Barrackpore.

Police said his criminal record showed at least 19 charges between 2012 and 2022, including attempted murder and firearm-related offences.

Meanwhile, Lochan’s relatives also insisted he was executed and are calling for a full investigation.

“People on the road are saying that their hands were out of the vehicle. It was like an execution,” said his uncle-in-law Fazool Mohammed.

Describing Lochan as a hard-working man and devoted father to his three-year-old son, the relative added, “He goes to work, comes back home and sees about his son.”

Lochan, a pipefitter, also worked in the family’s egg and plant business.

“I do not know him as a gunman or a Badjohn. He is a quiet and loving man,” he said.

Mohammed, a childhood friend of James, expressed sorrow over his death.

“He was a good man to me.”

Mohammed said will be demanding answers from the police, though he was not optimistic.