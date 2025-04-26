Toward a cultural policy in Guyana

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Cluster Office for the Caribbean, in collaboration with Guyana’s National Commission for UNESCO and Merundoi Incorporated this week held a technical workshop on the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heri-tage.

This initiative arose at a moment when Guy-ana is under heightened scrutiny for the absence of a codified national cultural policy, as critiqued by the April 7, 2025, editorial in Stabroek News. The editorial noted that President Irfaan Ali had previously committed to delivering such a policy by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

There remains a sustained and documented outcry from cultural custodians—heritage bearers, practitioners, and scholars—regarding the accelerated erosion of Guyanese cultural forms and the persistent outflow of cultural artifacts.

Initially, Indigenous peoples, advanced in preservation practices, have endured systemic marginalization—first through colonial interventions, then through inconsistent and extractive post-independence policies. This dereliction of policy has expanded its adverse effects across other ethno-social groups, making historical and cultural reconstruction a formidable challenge.

The implications are not merely cultural, but deeply epistemological. Intangible heritage functions as a repository of cognitive, symbolic, and experiential knowledge systems. Its erasure disrupts intergenerational knowledge transmission and impoverishes Guyana’s epistemic foundations.

Culture is not peripheral to development; it constitutes the ontological bedrock upon which human behaviour, societal institutions, and identity architectures are constructed.

Historically, cultural practitioners have occupied privileged epistemic spaces—from royal courts to religious institutions. Figures such as Socrates, Plato, and Confucius recognized that the moral and cognitive integrity of society is reflected in how it treats the arts and culture bearers.

The Industrial Revolution catalyzed a paradigmatic shift in the form of cultural commodification. Intellectual Property frameworks, initially western in orientation, have expanded to include Indigenous formats and contemporary digital expressions.

In this light, we commend UNESCO and Merundoi Inc. for their persistent advocacy for the 2003 Convention. However, implementation should be inclusive, bottom-up, and participatory, beginning with broad community consultation and later refined by technical experts.

We also recommend the democratization of authorship and strengthened legitimacy through the creation of a live, publicly accessible digital draft of the policy, enabling nationwide input prior to submission to Parliament.

Ultimately, Guyana’s ratification of the 2003 Convention and the formulation of a national cultural policy must proceed in tandem. Continued delay reinforces the perception that policy inaction is itself an institutional choice—one that is ethically untenable and developmentally regressive.

A robust cultural policy would not only safeguard heritage but also activate its latent potential as a developmental resource. Cultural industries, when strategically developed, contribute significantly to GDP, employment, and international visibility. Music, film, dance, storytelling, and artisan crafts—rooted in local heritage—possess intrinsic and marketable value that can be leveraged through culturally sensitive frameworks for sustainable development.

Moreover, such a policy would serve as a regulatory and ethical compass in navigating global cultural exchanges. In a digitized world where cultural products are disseminated rapidly across borders, protections are needed to ensure local cultures are not appropriated or diluted without consent. An adaptive cultural policy would position Guyana not merely as a consumer of global culture, but as an assertive contributor—one whose cultural sovereignty is respected and whose narratives are globally legible.

Educational institutions must also play a central role in institutionalizing cultural policy. Curricula at all levels should be restructured to include Indigenous epistemologies, oral traditions, and local histories, thereby reinforcing cultural identity and decolonizing learning spaces. This shift from Eurocentric models to inclusive pedagogies can foster cultural confidence, intergenerational respect, and innovation rooted in heritage.

Furthermore, interdisciplinary collaboration among academia, civil society, and the creative industries is essential to operationalize the policy framework. Research centres focused on cultural sustainability, digital archives for intangible heritage, and public-private partnerships for cultural entrepreneurship can ensure the policy moves beyond rhetoric to tangible, measurable outcomes. These initiatives should be adequately funded, data-driven, and community-validated to maintain relevance and impact.