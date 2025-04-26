Greatest accomplishment of Pope Francis was his embracing of all other religions as members of mankind

Dear Editor,

Today, Saturday April 26 is the funeral of Pope Francis. I have never previously paid much attention to Popes, and no tribute to any. But in 2013 I became interested in following how this Latin Ameri-can guy, named Jorge Bergoglio would do as Head of the Catholic Church because a decade before he became Pope, I was pursuing post grad studies in political psychology, and my thesis proposal was on the prevalence and personality traits of Latin American dictatorships. And I thought he might portray some of the characteristics.

I believe the whole world was watching him as he assumed the name Francis, to see how much he would measure up to Francis of Assisi, whose name he took and pledged to emulate, and who was known for the practice of humility, strict self-sacrifice and ministry to the poor, irrespective of race, religion or class. Well, today the whole world of all religions, classes and races acknowledges his distinguished accomplishment of his vow.

But the world, and I were equally interested in observing how the first ever Jesuit would fit in a Pope, knowing the conservativism of the Papacy and the revolutionary lifestyles of the Jesuits. I had always been impressed by the Jesuits’ practi-cal commitments to and their championing of the cause of the oppressed in Guyana, particularly so when Fr. Bernard Darke was so barbarically killed.

But what thrilled me greatly was knowing that he came from the real-life downtrodden world of Buenos Aires, Argentine society, not far from Rosario, where another famous Argentine freedom fighter, one of my erstwhile heroes, Che Guevara, was born. (Of course, I do remember Jim Reeves singing, “My heart is in Rosario, Under the Argentine sky”).

In my book the greatest accomplishments of Pope Francis were his embracing of all other religions as members of mankind, even the Mormon Church with whom the widest theological differences exist with Catholicism. The Pope even humbly met Hindus and Moslems and prayed, not so much for them, but with them. He even asked to be blessed by the poor of the earth. Today, he will be buried as symbolically as he lived. God blessed his soul.

Yours truly,

Gokarran Sukhdeo