Let this be the moment we move urgently to safeguard our children

Dear Editor,

I write with a heavy heart and a troubled spirit after reading and seeing the sheer horror of the incident of a 11 year old girl allegedly murdered and the cacophony of emotions being unfolded in-front of the nation, each reflecting agonizing pain and suffering, this is enough to jolt any decent person into anguish, but as a nation, we must ask ourselves—how many more times must we bear witness to such nightmares before we say, enough?

As someone with a 12-year-old niece, this story sent chills down my spine. I could not help but imagine the unimaginable—the pain, the terror, the loss. An 11-year-old girl—just a child—has been robbed not only of her innocence but of her very life. This is not just a crime; this is a rupture in the soul of the nation.

Is this Act One, Scene One of a tragedy that we are allowing to unfold, seemingly helplessly? How have we, as a society, become so numb to the repeated violations of our children, our most vulnerable citizens?

The anger in Tuschen is justified, and what is unfolding across TV screens and social media platforms only amplifies the collective grief and frustration of the public. As these tragic stories are shared, discussed, and debated online, the immediacy and scale of the tragedy are felt in every corner of our country. Yet, amidst the outrage, the question remains—where are the systems in place to ensure justice, to protect the vulnerable, and to prevent such atrocities from happening again?

The grief is palpable, but grief alone cannot protect our children. Where is the urgency? Where is the justice that acts swiftly enough to prevent such monstrosities from reoccurring? We must demand more from our institutions, and from ourselves.

This cannot be the opening chapter of another forgotten story. Let this be the scene that moves the nation to act—not with words, but with reforms, protections, and a renewed commitment to safeguarding every child.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard