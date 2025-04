Dear Editor,

Two initial reports on incidents, in as many weeks, involving citizens by the police were found to be inaccurate and untenable, leading to withdrawals and corrections.

It would have thought that given the first report steps would have been taken to ensure no such repeat. But, lo and behold it was too much to expect…it happened again.

Misleading information creates chaos and confusion. Such conduct must carry the appropriate consequences.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed