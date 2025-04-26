NGSA enables integration of students from all types of backgrounds

Dear Editor,

Via common entrance exams /NGSA our school system integrated people from different communities, religions, races and socioeconomic status. It provided an opportunity for students of similar abilities to share a common educational experience. Teachers were also able to provide classroom instruction that was suited for the pace of their students without risking moving too quickly or too slowly. The recent proposal by the Ministry of Education to end the NGSA, which will most likely result in placing students in their neighbourhood schools will undo this integration and the means by which Guyana was able to become more globally competitive and quickly increase our nation’s ability to grow independently.

Many of our neighbourhoods and villages continue to be ethnically, culturally and economically segregated, especially as you move further away from the city. If the government insists on moving in the direction of eliminating the NGSA as articulated by the Ministry of Education, it is thus reasonable to conclude that the President’s pursuit of “One Guyana” will become more difficult to achieve, and our nation will risk digressing back into a more segregated society. Is this truly what we as a nation desire? Are we willing to sacrifice our motto of One People, One Nation, One Destiny, while also losing our competitive edge? The current results of our Nation’s children have not improved in key areas such as math, and the elimination of the NGSA will risk many communities falling further behind others. Having a very talented student in each community will have an enormous impact on the intellectual growth of those within such a community. Making this less possible will hinder our society’s overall growth and rate of progress. Is this better achieved via a neighbourhood school approach or a competitive school placement system that allows such a talented student to flourish in a stronger intellectual environment? There is also the risk of the gap between the haves and have nots increasing due to the reduced access to diverse socioeconomic levels via strong childhood relationships. These are some of the key factors that led to the embracing of common entrance/NGSA.

It should also be noted that in Guyana we all rooted for and helped to guide those who were talented. Everyone played a part in strengthening those who showed interest, dedication, desire and ability. It was always a national effort, and the NGSA helped identify at an early age the children who had those qualities. Performance at CXC provided another opportunity for students to garner additional support and opportunities. We must remain conscious of what we may lose and what will be required to support those neighbourhoods where the schools may be limited by localized resources and teacher recruitment. Many would argue that the current system works, but if the proposed change is where everyone desires to go, our communities must accept that their neighbourhood schools will initially be a reflection of their neighbourhood’s values and current capabilities. The opportunity to inject additional diversity, perspective and capabilities via a broader base of students will significantly reduce.

Furthermore, the decision being made by the Ministry of Education during an election year places before us a significant choice that may lead to further polarization between African Guyanese and Indian Guyanese. The risks are substantial and the trust may be lacking for such a considerable change to be well received. Access to opportunities is what everyone desires. New schools and additional resources do not guarantee a good education and future access to opportunities. It usually comes down to the quality of the teachers and the students. The NGSA helps level the playing field and provides an equal opportunity based on merit for everyone to gain access to a good education and future opportunities. Taking this away during 2025 without a clear plan to maintain equal access may become very controversial. The Ministry of Education needs to clearly articulate this missing piece of their proposal.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana