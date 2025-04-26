Technology adoption key to the development of Guyana

Dear Editor,

Your Editorial, “Rice woes”, Stabroek News April 24, 2025 is one of the finest, economical in words and focused on the essentials. Whilst the Editorial is about the problems that Essequibo rice farmers are encountering, it speaks to the more general challenge that I wish to highlight in this letter: technology adoption, which is key to the development of Guyana.

It is at the firm level that technology adoption takes place; more granularly, at the business function level. Technology policy means ensuring that enterprises use modern technologies – not just equipment/hardware – for their general business functions, e.g., business administration, sales, sourcing and procurement of inputs, and so forth; and for the functions specific to the business. In the case of rice farming, for example, these specific functions are things like land preparation, irrigation, pest control, storage, quality control, and so on. Each function (general and specific) should have access to suitable, modern technologies and firms must use them intensively to raise productivity (or to lower their cost of production) per worker.

Crucially, the technologies must also be complementary. It would be a waste of resources to improve rice yield, but trucks cannot move paddy from field to mills due to the lack of all-weather roads; grain is left unharvested due to the lack of mechanical driers or storage capacity. Similarly, it would be a waste of resources to boost yields, but the mills/ factories lack the capabilities to handle the volumes without their breaking down. Sugar cane, for example, spoils if not processed quickly, resulting in low sugar yield. Nothing new. This means that mechanisation itself is not the panacea to GuySuCo’s high unit cost of production if cane were to pile up at the mills, or the mills themselves are antiquated. Mechanisation requires an efficient road network dedicated to haul trucks. Canes spoil, exposed to the elements, languishing in punts. Again, nothing new. These are specific bottleneck problems, but the general problem where production is concerned is the lack of complementarities in the technologies used, whether it’s farming or manufacturing. The firm is essentially a collection of business functions, general and specific, that must work in sync to achieve good results. Modern production is costly because it requires identifying the production processes unit by unit, then determining the right technologies and using them intensively. To use rice as an example: it’s a series of operations/business functions, from land preparation to getting the grain to the mills, each with its own technologies. To survive, farmers have no choice but to invest in them, while governments must do their part to invest in the critical enabling infrastructure and technologies (like all-weather roads, irrigation, timely pest management, and so forth). Other-wise, Guyanese rice growers and millers would be unable to compete in world trade, as other enterprises (such as in Thailand, Louisiana, Australia), would be ahead technologically. Hence, support for agriculture is important, but that’s another story.

Sincerely

Terence M. Yhip