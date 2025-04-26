Clinical Nice hand champions PSG first Ligue 1 defeat of the season

(Reuters) – Paris St Germain’s hopes of becoming the first side to complete a Ligue 1 season unbeaten came crashing down at the Parc des Princes yesterday when Nice handed them their first defeat of the league campaign, winning 3-1 to boost their own Champions League ambitions.

Having already secured the title earlier this month, PSG still top the Ligue 1 standings on 78 points, while Nice move up to fourth on 54.

The home side dominated the opening half-hour and created chance after chance but it was the visitors who took the lead through Morgan Sanson as he marked his first start of the season by applying a clinical first-time finish to Badredine Bouanani’s through-ball in the 35th minute. The lead lasted just six minutes as Fabian Ruiz scored with a sumptuous half-volley to level but any thoughts the PSG fans might have had of their side going on to dominate were extinguished 22 seconds into the second half when Sanson scored his second, volleying the ball into the net from close range.

Having scored from their only two shots on target up to that point, the visitors went 3-1 up when Youssouf Ndayishimiye headed home a free kick in the 70th minute

PSG, who face Premier League side Arsenal away in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, enjoyed 75% of possession and managed to create twice as many goal-scoring opportunities but they were left frustrated by their own wayward finishing and some inspired goalkeeping from Marcin Bulka.

With the clock ticking past 90 minutes and seven minutes added on for stoppages, Bulka pulled off a superb reflex save to deny Goncalo Ramos and he followed that up with another top-drawer stop of Vitinha’s shot from the edge of the box, celebrating each save loudly. The Parisians continued to pour forward but Nice defended doggedly and held on to give their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League a considerable lift.