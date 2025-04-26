GCB U19 Inter-County Super50 Tournament bowls off today

The highly anticipated 2025 edition of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-19 Inter-County Super50 Championship is set to bowl off today, with four promising teams gearing up to battle for youth cricket supremacy. The tournament marks a key fixture on the domestic calendar and will provide a platform for the country’s best young cricketers to showcase their skills ahead of regional selections.

This year’s championship will feature Demerara, Berbice, Essequibo, and the GCB Select XI. The opening day will see Essequibo face Demerara at the Imam Bacchus Ground, while Berbice takes on the GCB Select XI at Police Sports Club Ground. Following a rest day on Sunday, the action resumes on Monday and continues through Tuesday, culminating in a final whose date and venue will be announced in due course.

The tournament, originally delayed due to recent spells of inclement weather, will now proceed with a revised schedule carefully structured to ensure balanced opportunities for all teams. Over three match days, each team will play three preliminary matches in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to the final.