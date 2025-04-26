Guyana clinches Bronze in Girls U15 Doubles as medal push continues

2025 Caribbean Youth Championships

Guyana’s campaign at the 2025 Caribbean Regional Youth Table Tennis Championships in Bridgetown gained momentum yesterday with a well-earned bronze medal in the U15 girls’ doubles, while hopes remain high for additional podium finishes as key quarterfinal matches loom.

Rising stars Samara Sukhai and Jasmine Billingy secured third place in the U15 girls’ doubles event, earning bronze after falling 1-3 in the semifinals to a formidable Puerto Rican duo. Earlier in the day, the talented pair had punched their ticket to the final four with an impressive 3-1 victory over Jamaica’s Mystique Sharpe and Christina Royes, showcasing grit and synergy on the court.

Sukhai continues to be a beacon of promise for Team Guyana, having also advanced to the quarterfinals in the U15 girls’ singles draw. She is set to face Naymaris Hernandez of Puerto Rico in what promises to be a high-stakes showdown.