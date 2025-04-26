Hooper claims Triple Jump Bronze as Guyana opens South American Championships campaign

Guyana got off the mark yesterday at the 2025 South American Senior Athletics Championships in Mar del Plata, Argentina, with a hard-fought bronze medal courtesy of triple jumper Natricia Hooper on the opening day of competition.

Hooper soared to a best leap of 13.64 metres in the women’s triple jump final to secure third place and Guyana’s first podium finish of the meet. Brazil dominated the event with a commanding 1-2 finish, as Gabrielle Sousa captured gold with a leap of 13.96 metres and compatriot Regiclecia Da Silva took silver at 13.76 metres.

While Hooper’s performance gave the Guyanese contingent a bright start, there was disappointment in the men’s 100m semifinals. Akeem Stewart clocked 10.48 seconds to place fourth in Semi-Final 1, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final. Colombia’s Ronald Longa blazed to a winning time of 10.04 seconds, with Brazil’s Bardi Felipe (10.16s) and Alexis Nieves (10.40s) filling the top three positions and advancing.