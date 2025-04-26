Sports

Silver Bullets held to stalemate as Linden Zone heats up

Part of the action on night two of the Linden Zone of Guinness Greatest of the Streets at the Retrieve Hardcourt.
By

Guinness Greatest of the Streets

A tense second night of action in the Guinness Greatest of the Streets Linden Zone competition saw defending champions Silver Bullets held to a goalless draw, as eight gripping matches unfolded at the Retrieve Hardcourt on Thursday night.

Despite their reputation and form coming into the tournament, Silver Bullets were unable to break down a resilient Realest Ballers unit in Game 4. The result leaves Group A wide open, with all four teams Silver Bullets, Realest Ballers, Bombers, and Pro Ballers, sharing spoils after a string of scoreless draws.

