Silver Bullets held to stalemate as Linden Zone heats up

Guinness Greatest of the Streets
A tense second night of action in the Guinness Greatest of the Streets Linden Zone competition saw defending champions Silver Bullets held to a goalless draw, as eight gripping matches unfolded at the Retrieve Hardcourt on Thursday night.
Despite their reputation and form coming into the tournament, Silver Bullets were unable to break down a resilient Realest Ballers unit in Game 4. The result leaves Group A wide open, with all four teams Silver Bullets, Realest Ballers, Bombers, and Pro Ballers, sharing spoils after a string of scoreless draws.