GBTI’s deposit base expanded by 25% last year, lending up by 12% – CEO

The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry’s (GBTI’s) deposit base expanded by 24% in 2024 and the lending portfolio saw a rise of 12%.

These were among the revelations of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shawn Gurcharran in his inaugural report in the bank’s annual report. The bank’s after-tax profit in 2024 was $4.018b, 31% higher than in 2023.

The CEO said that the expansion of the deposit base to $209b showed a high level of trust and confidence by customers and enabled more businesses and individuals to be supported.

In relation to lending, he said that the portfolio of loans reflects the Guyanese economy with key allocations to oil and gas, construction and agriculture.