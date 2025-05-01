Bagotstown murder suspect held in Region Six

The suspect in the murder of a Bagotstown man on Tuesday was apprehended on Wednesday in Region Six.

The police yesterday said that Hosea Fraser known as Hosea Selmon of Norton Street, Bagotstown was apprehended at about 2.40 am during a stop and search exercise in Region Six.

Fraser was wanted for the murder of Mark Benjamin at Bagotstown.

The police had said that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other, and they had an altercation, which led to the suspect allegedly shooting the victim in his head.