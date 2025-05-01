Controversial music video condemned for promoting violence against Chinese community

The recently released music video ‘Chiney’ by local artistes Richard Singh and Vision Clarke is facing intense backlash for allegedly promoting violence, racial insensitivity, and criminal behaviour—particularly against the Chinese community in Guyana.

The uproar over the video follows looting and attacks on Chinese-owned businesses on Monday.

The video, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, depicts a group of young men storming into a Chinese supermarket, looting shelves, attempting to rob a cashier and customer, and mocking security measures, all while a Chinese shop owner is shown defending the store with a cutlass. The lyrics appear to glorify robbery and encourage the plundering of goods in a mockingly triumphant tone.

“Raid the shelf, stock up ya bag. Clear the shelves, every single thing I want… We ain’t afraid of no security. You feel is joke I making, I serious!” the lyrics say.

Meanwhile, critics say the timing of the video’s release so soon after the violent protests and looting in the aftermath of 11-year-old Adriana Younge’s death has only intensified public outrage. Several Chinese supermarkets across Georgetown and surrounding areas were vandalised or set on fire during the unrest, and the video’s portrayal is seen by many as insensitive and dangerous.

The Chinese Association of Guyana issued a statement yesterday condemning the video, citing concerns over its potential to incite further violence at a time when the Chinese community is already grieving and fearful.

“We urge artists to use better discretion when constructing the content of their work and, in this case, the contextual timing in which they are released,” the Association said. “At the time of this release, many persons in the Chinese community are attending to injuries and loss, some of which are life threatening and life altering.”

Further, while acknowledging the artist’s right to creative expression, the Association emphasised that artistic works should not undermine public safety or human dignity.

Human rights NGO Heal Guyana echoed these sentiments, calling for the video’s immediate removal from digital platforms. The organisation expressed deep concern over the potential psychological effects the video could have, especially in a society grappling with grief and ethnic tension.

“This music video poses an alarming risk,” said Heal Guyana’s Chairperson Sharon Lalljee-Richard. “Now is not the time for divisive content; rather, it is crucial to promote messages that encourage dialogue, healing, and reform.”

Moreover, Lalljee also reminded content creators of the legal implications under Guyana’s cybercrime legislation.

Meanwhile, following the backlash and mounting criticism, Singh responded via social media, insisting that the song was recorded and released in January and has since been trending on TikTok. He maintained that it was a piece of Caribbean satire, rooted in artistic expression and never intended to promote violence or racism. “We understand, however, that certain interpretations of the lyrics may have caused concern, and we take that seriously… If the song has been misunderstood or caused unintended offense, we sincerely apologize,” Singh said.

He further clarified that the Chinese supermarket scene was staged with an actor and was not meant to single out or offend the Chinese community.

Nonetheless, the apology has done little to ease public outrage. Social media users, journalists, and public figures have called out what they deem as poor judgment and a lack of social awareness. “While I fully support creative freedom, artistes also have a responsibility to be mindful of the social and cultural climate,” journalist Rawle Toney stated. “Releasing the video glorifying looting, especially under these circumstances, shows a clear lack of awareness and judgment.”

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding ‘Chiney’ has reopened broader discussions on the role of artists in society, the influence of media on behaviour, and the need for responsible messaging especially during volatile moments.

Both the Chinese Association and Heal Guyana have called for greater accountability and the promotion of unity in artistic works. They stressed that during this period of national mourning and instability, the emphasis should be on fostering healing and understanding and not fuelling division or harm.