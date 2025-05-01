Gas-to-Energy contractor gets US EXIM award for Wales project

Gas-to-Energy contractor, LINDSAYCA/CH4, has won the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) ‘Deal of the Year Award’ for the Wales, West Bank Demerara project for which the Government of Guyana secured a US$527 million loan, US EXIM and the company announced yesterday.

The project, EXIM Bank says, falls under its China and Transformational Exports Program mandate – “as the numerous U.S. companies that were ultimately awarded the contract faced direct competition from the People’s Republic of China.”

“LNDCH4 receives Exim Bank’s ‘Deal of the Year’ award for a groundbreaking gas-to-energy project in Guyana. [This] Prestigious award recognizes the transformative green energy project and its projected benefits for Guyana, citizens and US exports,” the headline of a press release from the company yesterday stated.